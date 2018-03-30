Marin Software (MRIN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.26

News headlines about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.5429475313309 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE MRIN remained flat at $$6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Marin Software has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $15.45.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%.

In other news, EVP Wister Walcott purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

