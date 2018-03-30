Marriott International (MAR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2327645787801 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48,531.22, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marriott International to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.41.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 80,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $11,275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,362,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab acquired 250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.47 per share, with a total value of $35,367.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,648. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

