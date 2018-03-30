Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Holdings Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.4% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 215,137.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $207.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12,673.02, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $191.09 and a 1 year high of $244.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $911.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $630,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

