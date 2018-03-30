Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Marvell ended fiscal 2018 on an impressive note, reporting better-than-expected results for the Q4. Going ahead, Marvell’s recent deal to acquire Cavium will broaden its offerings beyond hard disk drives microprocessors and enter into high growth areas such as data centers and wireless communications. The buyout will give Marvell a direct access to the server microprocessor market, which is currently dominated by Intel. Also, we believe that the strong demand for Marvell’s 4G LTE products could be a growth driver. This will be supported by growth from the company’s wide range of newly-launched Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The latest buyback scheme also reflects the company’s sound financial position. The stock has outperformed the industry in the last one year. However, competition in the semiconductor market from major players is a headwind.”

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,751,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,353. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $10,176.07, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.99 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $36,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,276. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,492,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/marvell-technology-group-mrvl-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.