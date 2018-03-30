Master Swiscoin Trading Down 25.2% This Week (CRYPTO:MSCN)

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Master Swiscoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Master Swiscoin has a total market capitalization of $64,290.00 and approximately $2,406.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Swiscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00745303 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014890 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00147405 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031739 BTC.

Master Swiscoin was first traded on February 9th, 2017. Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,255,720 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. Master Swiscoin’s official website is www.swisopensource.com.

Master Swiscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Master Swiscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Swiscoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Swiscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

