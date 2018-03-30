Mastercard (MA) Holdings Trimmed by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after purchasing an additional 396,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,707,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $664,700,000 after purchasing an additional 99,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $175.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181,384.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

