Mastercard (MA) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.46.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.81 on Thursday, reaching $175.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,957. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $179,103.28, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,084. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after purchasing an additional 396,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,385,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,252,000 after purchasing an additional 388,146 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

