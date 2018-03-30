Masternodecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $614.00 (MTNC)

Masternodecoin (CURRENCY:MTNC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Masternodecoin has a market cap of $2.82 million and $614.00 worth of Masternodecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masternodecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masternodecoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,025.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $707.38 or 0.10129200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033799 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00737688 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00153505 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.59 or 0.02013190 BTC.

About Masternodecoin

MTNC is a coin. Masternodecoin’s total supply is 83,640,729 coins and its circulating supply is 49,855,851 coins. Masternodecoin’s official website is www.masternodecoin.org. Masternodecoin’s official Twitter account is @masternodecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masternodecoin

Masternodecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Masternodecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masternodecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masternodecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

