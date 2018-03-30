Matador Resources (MTDR) PT Set at $39.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been assigned a $39.00 target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,093.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.89 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,570,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,028,000 after purchasing an additional 804,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,157,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 639,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

