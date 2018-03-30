Mathes Company Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,792,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $25,356,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,772,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.38.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,447.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $692,960.75, a PE ratio of 235.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $859.02 and a 52-week high of $1,617.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

