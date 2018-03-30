Matson, Inc. (MATX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MATX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Matson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Matson stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 281,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,189. Matson has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Matson had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $102,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,215 shares of company stock worth $934,628 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Matson by 37.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 41,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

