Mattersight (MATR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.03

Headlines about Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mattersight earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Mattersight stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.49. Mattersight has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $71.42, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattersight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Mattersight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Mattersight Company Profile

Mattersight Corporation offers behavioral analytics and provides personality-based software products. The Company uses various applications, including predictive behavioral routing, performance management, quality assurance and predictive analytics (collectively, Behavioral Analytics) to analyze and predict customer behavior based on the language exchanged between agents and customers during brand interactions.

