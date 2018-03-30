Matthews International (MATW) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media stories about Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Matthews International earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0647213727147 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Matthews International stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,630.72, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Matthews International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Matthews International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other Matthews International news, VP Robert M. Marsh purchased 3,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,488.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 1,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services).

