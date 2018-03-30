Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $126.32 Million Stake in Mastercard (MA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $126,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 923,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,337,000 after purchasing an additional 656,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,136,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50,050 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 10.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,460,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Mastercard by 85.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 473,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after buying an additional 218,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,957. The company has a market capitalization of $179,103.28, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 17,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.81, for a total value of $2,606,122.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,745 shares of company stock worth $9,222,084. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

