Maxim Group Analysts Give Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) a $14.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.91.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,133.55% and a negative return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 292,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol.

