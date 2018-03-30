Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,926 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 38,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $26,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,630 shares of company stock worth $14,410,267 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $60.22 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $16,706.92, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

