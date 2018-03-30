Maximus Inc. (MMS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Maximus worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Maximus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4,219.95, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Maximus had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $623.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $2,036,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,830 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Maximus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

