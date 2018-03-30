McClatchy Co (MNI) Short Interest Update

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,502 shares, a decline of 0.8% from the February 28th total of 923,623 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,094 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $53,295.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,275 shares of company stock worth $129,378. Insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McClatchy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.68% of McClatchy worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MNI opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.94, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.38. McClatchy has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McClatchy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment. Its Western Segment consists of its newspaper operations in California, the Northwest and the Midwest.

