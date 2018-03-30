Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Raises Position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.25% of McDermott International worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in McDermott International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in McDermott International by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 246,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDR opened at $6.09 on Friday. McDermott International Inc has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,692.83, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.68.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDermott International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on shares of McDermott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.80 price target (up previously from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McDermott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

