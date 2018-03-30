McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald's by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $191.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

MCD stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $128.60 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $125,856.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. McDonald's’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

