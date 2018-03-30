McKesson Co. (MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report sales of $51.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.69 billion and the lowest is $50.45 billion. McKesson posted sales of $48.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $51.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.18 billion to $209.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $214.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $211.34 billion to $222.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.49. McKesson had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $140.87. 1,560,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. McKesson has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $178.86. The stock has a market cap of $28,629.58, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

