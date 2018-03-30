MDC Partners (MDCA) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Press coverage about MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MDC Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8170874096913 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have commented on MDCA. BidaskClub cut shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of MDC Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ:MDCA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 373,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.73, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. MDC Partners has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.70 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 15.98%. MDC Partners’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts predict that MDC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

