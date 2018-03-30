Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of Brady Co. (BRC)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brady by 40.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 517.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $849,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRC stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,910.54, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.17 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 56.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of Brady Co. (BRC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-purchases-1344-shares-of-brady-co-brc.html.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.