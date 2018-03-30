MediGene (ETR:MDG1) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on MediGene (ETR:MDG1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €12.50 ($15.43) price target on MediGene and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of MediGene stock traded up €0.97 ($1.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching €14.45 ($17.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.27 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94. MediGene has a one year low of €8.53 ($10.53) and a one year high of €19.27 ($23.79).

MediGene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

