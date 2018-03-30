Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.81 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Melon has a market cap of $30.81 million and $309,912.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $51.40 or 0.00729436 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoDerivatives, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00743078 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00152154 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033164 BTC.

About Melon

Melon was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 749,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,400 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Kraken, Bittrex and CryptoDerivatives. It is not possible to purchase Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.