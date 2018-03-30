Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 81,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth $49,860,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth $26,276,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,920,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $356.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15,552.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.72 and a beta of 2.07. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $210.78 and a 52 week high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $436.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 26.75%. analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mercadolibre from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/mercadolibre-inc-meli-shares-sold-by-hbk-investments-l-p.html.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.