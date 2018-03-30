Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) PT Set at $55.00 by Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $55.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.35.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $54.47. 9,750,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,121,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148,533.11, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.45%.

In other news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemical Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 128,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

