Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,092.01, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director James G. Sartori sold 15,146 shares of Meridian Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $312,159.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $144,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,042 shares of company stock worth $475,167. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

