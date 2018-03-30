Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Given a $33.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,597. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company focuses on advancing a pipeline of targeted oncology therapeutics leveraging its Fleximer immunoconjugate technology. The Fleximer platform allows it to design ADCs with specific properties and manage the drug’s chances of attacking cancers.

