Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mesa Laboratories earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.2038856326079 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MLAB stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.69 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.09, a PE ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,732.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc is focused primarily on quality control products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, Biological Indicators and Cold Chain. The Instruments Division designs, manufactures and markets quality control instruments and disposable products.

