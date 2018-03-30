Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

MESO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Shares of MESO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,430. The company has a market cap of $542.42, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.83. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mesoblast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited is engaged in developing cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions.

