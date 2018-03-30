Meta Financial Group (CASH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Meta Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. 66,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,880. The firm has a market cap of $1,057.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 16.20%. equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,835,000. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 184,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 148,363 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 424,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/meta-financial-group-cash-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.