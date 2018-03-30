Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) Price Hits $3.69 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Metal has a market cap of $82.42 million and $11.78 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00052437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta, Tidex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Metal has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00739077 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00151092 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033363 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00122632 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,342,464 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal is a blockchain-based system utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Huobi. It is not presently possible to purchase Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

