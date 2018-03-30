MetalCoin (METAL) Market Cap Reaches $758,319.00

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. MetalCoin has a market capitalization of $758,319.00 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetalCoin has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.01745490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004691 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015109 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00020836 BTC.

MetalCoin Coin Profile

METAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam. The official website for MetalCoin is www.metalmoshpit.com.

Buying and Selling MetalCoin

MetalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase MetalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetalCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

