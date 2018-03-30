MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 193,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,297.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $3,010.74, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $166.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

