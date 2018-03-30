Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.59 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of KBR worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $113,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. Alembic Global Advisors set a $24.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KBR to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,192.40, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. KBR had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

KBR, Inc is a provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The Company operates through business segments, including Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), Government Services (GS), Non-strategic Business and Other.

