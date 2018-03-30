Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 158,563 Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,563 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Campbell Soup by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Luca Mignini bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.32 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,049.35, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.51 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

