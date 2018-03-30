Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.08 Million

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post sales of $652.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $657.70 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $594.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $652.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 94.54%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.30.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.20, for a total transaction of $181,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,514.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,268 shares of company stock worth $17,497,059. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $12.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $584.22. 183,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $14,601.29, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $472.44 and a twelve month high of $697.26.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

