Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MGIC Investment (MTG) Share Price

Headlines about MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGIC Investment earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.4503056051566 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.00 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $4,773.00, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/mgic-investment-mtg-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-12-updated.html.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.