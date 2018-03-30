SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Insider Sells C$75,250.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) insider Michael Erwin Rapsch sold 35,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.15, for a total transaction of C$75,250.00.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.32. 134,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,600. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$2.58.

SIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$3.00 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/michael-erwin-rapsch-sells-35000-shares-of-silvercrest-metals-inc-sil-stock-updated.html.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Mexico. It explores for precious metal properties. The company holds interests in the Las Chispas property that consists of 21 concessions totaling 1377.50 hectares; the Huasabas property, which comprises 1 concession totaling 800 hectares; and the Cruz de Mayo property that includes 2 mineral concessions combining for a total area of 452 hectares located in Sonora.

