Michael J. Wood Sells 523 Shares of Raytheon (RTN) Stock

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $112,078.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RTN traded up $4.76 on Friday, hitting $215.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $149.70 and a 52-week high of $222.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,265.36, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTN. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $231.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

