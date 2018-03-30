Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) CEO Sells $9,430,500.00 in Stock

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $9,430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,546 shares in the company, valued at $112,383,017.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Michael Kors stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 1,780,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,314.17, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.13. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KORS. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Michael Kors in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Michael Kors in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Michael Kors from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Michael Kors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Michael Kors by 2,006.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,342,506 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $84,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Michael Kors by 568.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,115,901 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $70,246,000 after acquiring an additional 948,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Michael Kors by 493.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 939,826 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 781,460 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Michael Kors by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,371 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 684,310 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Michael Kors by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,224,876 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $77,106,000 after acquiring an additional 352,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/michael-kors-holdings-ltd-kors-ceo-john-d-idol-sells-150000-shares-updated.html.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.