Piper Jaffray Reiterates Sell Rating for Michaels Companies (MIK)

Piper Jaffray restated their sell rating on shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Michaels Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Michaels Companies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,020. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,585.89, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,705,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,022,000 after buying an additional 520,881 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000.

WARNING: “Piper Jaffray Reiterates Sell Rating for Michaels Companies (MIK)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/michaels-companies-mik-given-sell-rating-at-piper-jaffray-companies-updated.html.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.