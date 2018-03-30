Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.19-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22-5.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.37 billion.Michaels Companies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $19.71 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. The company has a market cap of $3,636.83, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray restated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.70.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

