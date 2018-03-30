Michaels Companies (MIK) PT Lowered to $21.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray reissued a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,585. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $3,585.89, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Michaels Companies news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 82.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 391,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 192.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period.

WARNING: “Michaels Companies (MIK) PT Lowered to $21.00” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/michaels-companies-mik-price-target-lowered-to-21-00-at-loop-capital-updated.html.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.