Micron Technology (MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $2.76-2.90 EPS.

MU stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 60,804,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,659,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,750 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $638,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,807. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen set a $53.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

