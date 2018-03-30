Micron Technology (MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $2.76-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 61,458,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,659,039. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59,716.30, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $638,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $128,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,487.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,199 shares of company stock worth $1,893,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

