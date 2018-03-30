Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.29 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.32.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,804,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,659,039. Micron Technology has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,289.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $638,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,199 shares of company stock worth $1,893,807. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

