Micron Technology (MU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday. They currently have $63.66 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.32.

NASDAQ MU opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,771.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. Micron Technology has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $638,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $128,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,487.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,199 shares of company stock worth $1,893,807 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,756,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738,437 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 89.5% during the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,021,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after buying an additional 2,371,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,747,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 53.3% during the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,135,000 after buying an additional 1,379,561 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,126,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after buying an additional 1,352,435 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

