Micron Technology (MU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 204,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.14 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,771.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $129,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,289.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $768,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,461.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Micron Technology (MU) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/micron-technology-mu-shares-sold-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.